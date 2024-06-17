The Hummingbird

You must stop in for a meal if you're in the Fairfax area!





Hummingbird cafe feels like a cozy hometown spot where everyone knows one another.





We serendipitously landed here today for brunch, since we were in the area. After scanning through the menu, we ended up ordering beignets, shrimp & grits, chicken & waffles, and silver dollar pancakes.





Every single bite of food was excellent. The beignets were warm, doughy, and not too sweet. The shrimp and grits were savory, filled with perfectly cooked shrimp, topped with a piping hot egg. The chicken and waffles were the highlight of meal, which was already full of highlights. The waffle was crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. And the chicken was one of the best southern fried chicken I've ever had. Perfect seasoning and batter. Super friendly service, too.





We'll definitely be back.