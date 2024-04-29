Welcome to The Hummingbird
The Hummingbird
Food Menu
Breakfast Treats & Sweets
Beignets
French doughnuts made per order$8.95
Croissant$5.95
Chocolate Croissant$6.95
Ham & Cheese Croissant$7.95
Almond Croissant$6.95
Pie of the Day$6.95
Sourdough French Toast$12.95
Belgian Buckwheat Waffle
With fresh fruit on top$18.95
Buttermilk Pancakes$10.95
Blueberry Pancakes$12.95
Oatmeal
With raisins, brown sugar, and walnuts$9.95
Broiled Grapefruit
With brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon$6.95
Lox and Bagel$23.95
1/2 Pancake$6.95
Silver $ Pancakes$9.95
Egg Dishes
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, cheese, black beans and salsa$18.95
Crawfish Omelette
With red peppers, garlic, onions and cheese$26.95
Dungeness Crab Eggs Benedict
Farm fresh eggs on top spinach, tomatoes, and a toasted English muffin$26.95
Fairfax Sunrise Breakfast
Fresh orange juice, eggs, small pancake, choice of bacon, sausage, or chicken apple sausage and hash browns or grits$24.95
Fried Chicken Hash
Onions, peppers, potatoes, red beans and two over easy on top (contains pork)$22.95
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs over easy or tofu, white Cheddar cheese, tomato, and black beans$18.95
Hummingbird Omelette
Two eggs, choice of three fillings: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, onions, spinach, tomatoes, red or green peppers, black olives, avocado, artichoke hearts, green onions, pesto, garlic, and mushrooms$24.95
Hummingbird Scramble
Two eggs, choice of three fillings: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, onions, spinach, tomatoes, red or green peppers, black olives, avocado, artichoke hearts, green onions, pesto, garlic, and mushrooms$24.95
Oyster Omelette
Sautéed with garlic, bacon, and green onions in butter$26.95
Pollo Rancheros
Chicken, white Cheddar cheese, tomato, and black beans$18.95
Smoked Salmon Omelette
With spinach and cream cheese$26.95
Two Egg Breakfast
With choice of hash browns or grits or chez grits$13.95
Green Huevos
comes with poached eggs$18.95
Breakfast Sandwich with Hash browns$14.95
Fairfax Police Special Price$5.00
New Orleans Classics
Fried Oysters
Six pieces$14.95
Fried Chicken and Waffle
2 for 1 every Wednesday$22.95
Shrimp and Grits
With an egg on top (contains pork)$26.95
Crawfish Etouffee
Bowl$26.95
Cup Gumbo
With chicken, sausage and rice$10.95
Bowl Gumbo
With chicken, sausage and rice$18.95
Quart Jar Gumbo
With chicken, sausage and rice$35.95
Cup Everything Gumbo
With chicken, sausage, oysters, shrimp, crab and rice$12.95
Bowl Everything Gumbo
With chicken, sausage, oysters, shrimp, crab and rice$26.95
Quart Jar Everything Gumbo
With chicken, sausage, oysters, shrimp, crab and rice$45.95
Cup Red Beans
Red beans are very spicy (contains pork)$10.95
Bowl Red Beans
Red beans are very spicy (contains pork)$14.95
Quart Jar Red Beans and Rice
Red beans are very spicy (contains pork)$28.95
Soft Shell Crab Benedict$26.95
Fried Green Eggs Benedict$24.95
Student Chicken & Waffles$10.00
Student Lunch$10.00
Student Lunch with drink in a CAN$12.00
Salads
The Queen's Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh fruit, blue cheese, and sunflower seeds with house dressing$22.95
Big Chief Salad
With fried or grilled chicken, avocado, fresh greens, pico de gallo served with homemade cilantro-lime vinaigrette$22.95
Spinach Salad
With oysters, bacon, feta cheese, walnuts, cranberries, & house vinaigrette$22.95
Small Spinach Salad with One Oyster$9.95
Tuna Salad
With house tossed albacore tuna and assorted vegetables on a field of greens$14.95
Bowl of Fresh Fruit$9.95
Sandwiches
Hamburger "Best in Marin"
Natural grass fed beef lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise$22.95
New Orleans Po' Boy
New Orleans style sandwich made with french bread, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade$23.95
Peace Keeper Po'boy
Fried oysters and shrimp and bacon to keep the peace$26.95
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$21.95
Eggplant Sandwich$18.95
Fried Green Tomato BLT
Thick crispy bacon, lettuce, green tomato and remoulade sauce$20.95
BLT
Thick crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise$17.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich (Cold)
Albacore tuna$17.95
Grilled Chez Sandwich$12.95
Breakfast Sandwich$10.95
Shrimp PoBOY$23.95
Fried Chicken PoBOY$23.95
Oyster PoBOY$23.95
Soft Crab PoBOY$23.95
Cat PoBoy$24.95
Sides
Fruit$6.95
French Fries$5.95
Fried Avocado$5.95
Bacon$5.95
Sausage$5.95
Ham$5.95
Chick Apple Sausage$7.95
Grilled Chicken for Dogs (Outside Only)$2.50
The Lonely Weirdo Hot Sauce
Take a lonely weirdo home at least once, twice if you like it!$20.00
Side Avocado$2.95
Side Fried Chicken$10.95
Side of scram with chez$3.95
side of grits$5.95
side of chez grits$6.95
Side of two eggs$2.95
Hash browns$5.95
Spinach$1.95
Homefries$5.95
Bowl of Fruit$9.95
Cup Étouffée$7.95
Avo$2.95
Coffee
HOT COFFEE
Americano
A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water$4.95
Cafe Au Lait
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk$5.95
Cappuccino
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art$5.95
Cortado
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience$4.75
Espresso
If this is your drink....you know$3.95
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Just a Cup
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory$3.95
Latte
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor$5.95
Macchiato
Literally translates to mark, so one shot of espresso with a "mark" of steamed milk. A robust 3 oz experience$4.25
Mocha
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat$5.95
Pour Over
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee$4.95
Drinks
Wine
House White$15.00
Dark Horse Rose$7.00
2022 Sancerre white$18.00
2021 Muscadet$15.00
2021 5 Russian Pinot Noir Rose$16.00
Eclipse Rose'$21.00
2018 Bronco white Portugal$15.00
GL WHITE WINE 8$15.00
House Red$15.00
Domaine Lavau$12.00
Frederic Lornet$18.00
2021 Domaine Bullliat$22.00
GL RED WINE 5$15.00
GL RED WINE 6$15.00
Beverages
Blood Orange Mimosa$18.95
Mimosa Quart to Go Only$30.00
Tea Forte$4.95
Harmless Coconut Water$3.95
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.95
Small Fresh Squeezed Juice$3.95
Large Fresh Squeezed Juice$4.95
Mexican Coke$4.25
Topo Chico$2.95
Abita Root Beer$5.95
Reed's Ginger Beer$3.95
Iced Tea$3.95
Coke
In the can$2.95
Diet Coke
In the can$2.95
7up
In the can$2.95
PBR, Limit 4$0.50
Banana Love Shake
Made with frozen bananas and pineapple, contains coconut water$6.95
Cranberry Juice$2.95
Bloody Mary$14.95
Bloody Mary with Soft Shell Crab$18.95
Root Beer Float$5.95
coffee$3.95
Milk$2.95
extra shot of Soju$6.95
Beer
Shakes
Catering
Catering - Appetizers
Fried Oyster
Each$3.50
Mini Crab Cakes
Each. Served with homemade remoulade sauce$5.00
50 Pieces Deviled Eggs$42.00
100 Pieces Deviled Eggs$80.00
Homemade Meat
100 pieces$125.00
Chicken Tenders
Served with BBQ, homemade remoulade sauce or ranch$3.50
Mini Muffuletta's New Orleans Traditional
Each. Ham, mortadella, salami, Swiss, topped with olive salad served on little seeded bun$3.50
Fried Green Tomatoes
Seasonal$3.50
Shrimp & Alligator Cheesecake
Savory cheesecake of cream cheese and smoked Gouda with onions, peppers, shrimp and alligator sausage, set in a breadcrumb-Parmesan crust & served with a homemade sauce$225.00
Cheese Platter
Served with crackers$150.00
Regular Fruit Platter
Seasonal fruits$105.00
Large Fruit Platter
Seasonal fruits$150.00
Regular Vegetable Platter
Seasonal veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, celery, carrots, and served with ranch dipping sauce$92.50
Large Vegetable Platter
Seasonal veggies such as broccoli, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, celery, carrots, and served with ranch dipping sauce$125.00
Cornbread$2.50
Caprese Salad Bites
Skewer of mozzarella pearls, cherry tomatoes, basil and balsamic$2.50
Catering - Entrées
Gumbo
Stewed chicken, sausage, slow cooked with seasonings and rice$100.00
Fried Chicken
Accompanied by pickle slices, parsley and garlic$5.00
Regular Crawfish Pasta
Tasso cream sauce with sautéed crawfish and pasta finished with Parmesan Romano cheese$150.00
Large Crawfish Pasta
Tasso cream sauce with sautéed crawfish and pasta finished with Parmesan Romano cheese$230.00
Regular Seafood Pasta
Mussels, shrimp, and oysters, served with either cream or red sauce$175.00
Large Seafood Pasta
Mussels, shrimp, and oysters, served with either cream or red sauce$275.00
Regular Crawfish Étouffée
Crawfish in a traditional étouffée sauce, served with rice$150.00
Large Crawfish Étouffée
Crawfish in a traditional étouffée sauce, served with rice$230.00
Regular Shrimp & Grits
Tasso, shrimp, sausage, tomatoes, onions, and garlic served over cheese grits$150.00
Large Shrimp & Grits
Tasso, shrimp, sausage, tomatoes, onions, and garlic served over cheese grits$230.00
Regular Red Beans & Rice
Slow cooked with onions, bell peppers, bacon and smoked sausage$85.00
Large Red Beans & Rice
Slow cooked with onions, bell peppers, bacon and smoked sausage$125.00
Regular Butter Beans & Rice
Slow cooked with onions, bell peppers, bacon and smoked sausage$85.00
Large Butter Beans & Rice
Slow cooked with onions, bell peppers, bacon and smoked sausage$125.00
Catering - Sides
Regular Mac & Cheese$75.00
Large Mac & Cheese$125.00
Regular Grits$35.00
Large Grits$55.00
Regular Dirty Rice
Onions, celery, and bell peppers$60.00
Large Dirty Rice
Onions, celery, and bell peppers$85.00
Regular Potato Salad
Onions, celery, bell peppers, potatoes, creole mustard, mayonnaise and house seasoning$80.00
Large Potato Salad
Onions, celery, bell peppers, potatoes, creole mustard, mayonnaise and house seasoning$100.00
Regular Mashed Potatoes
Traditional$70.00
Large Mashed Potatoes
Traditional$90.00
Regular Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Traditional$80.00
Large Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Traditional$100.00
Regular Coleslaw
Shredded red and green cabbage, green apple, red onion and carrots, tossed in a creamy apple cider sesame dressing$60.00
Large Coleslaw
Shredded red and green cabbage, green apple, red onion and carrots, tossed in a creamy apple cider sesame dressing$80.00
Regular Corn Maque Choux
Corn kernels slow cooked with stewed tomatoes, Cajun spices and heavy cream$80.00
Large Corn Maque Choux
Corn kernels slow cooked with stewed tomatoes, Cajun spices and heavy cream$100.00
Catering - Po'boys & Wraps
Ham Po' Boy
Fresh maple glazed ham$4.00
Fried Green Tomato Po'boy
Tangy green tomatoes fried to a golden brown$4.00
Grilled Shrimp Po'boy$5.50
Fried Shrimp Po'boy
Lightly battered shrimp$5.50
Fried Catfish Po'boy
Lightly battered catfish$5.50
Fried Chicken Po'boy
Fried golden brown$4.50
Shrimp Remoulade Wrap
Shrimp boiled and tossed in a remoulade sauce$5.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house-made Caesar dressing$5.00
Veggie Wrap
Veggies & feta$3.75
Catering - Salads
Regular Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, bacon, walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese with homemade balsamic dressing$60.00
Large Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, bacon, walnuts, cranberries and feta cheese with homemade balsamic dressing$85.00
Regular Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house-made Caesar dressing$70.00
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house-made Caesar dressing$95.00
Regular Queen Salad
House grilled chicken breast, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, blue cheese, and sunflower seeds on baby mixed greens with homemade balsamic dressing$75.00
Large Queen Salad
House grilled chicken breast, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, blue cheese, and sunflower seeds on baby mixed greens with homemade balsamic dressing$100.00
Regular Big Chief Salad
House grilled chicken breast, pico, avocados, and corn on top of mixed baby greens with a homemade cilantro-lime vinaigrette$75.00
Large Big Chief Salad
House grilled chicken breast, pico, avocados, and corn on top of mixed baby greens with a homemade cilantro-lime vinaigrette$100.00
Catering - Lunch Catering
Chicken & Waffles
Boneless fried chicken on top of a savory cornmeal waffle with our homemade spicy syrup$22.00
Assorted Po'boys with Mixed Green Salad and Chips on the Side
Per person$25.00
Assorted Po'boys with Mixed Green Salad and Gumbo on the Side
Per person$30.00
Assorted Wraps with Mixed Green Salad and Chips on the Side
Per person$25.00
Crawfish Pasta
Tasso cream sauce with sautéed crawfish and pasta finished with Parmesan Romano cheese$22.00
Bowl of Gumbo
Stewed chicken, sausage, slow cooked with seasonings and rice$20.00
Bowl of Everything Gumbo
Stewed chicken, sausage, shrimp, oysters, and crab slow cooked with seasonings and rice$25.00
Bowl of Red Beans & Rice
Slow cooked with onions, bell peppers, bacon and smoked sausage$16.00
Catering - Drinks
Retail
Retail
Hummingbird Hats$25.00
Hummingbird t-Shirts$20.00
Sweatshirts$45.00
Hummingbird Hoodie$89.00
Sweatpants$55.00
Beanie$25.00
Coffee mugs$12.00
Magnets$5.00
Hummingbird Stickers$3.00
Lonely Weirdo Shirts$20.00
Lonely Weirdo Stickers$3.00
Lonely Weirdo magnet$5.00
French Truck coffee cups$10.00
Lady Luck T-Shirts$45.00
Lady Luck Posters
Lady luck postcards$3.00
Come See About Me Book$20.00
Yaheardme Book$20.00
Let's Go Get 'em Book$20.00
COFFEE BY THE LB
COLOMBIA SAN VICENTE$18.50
ETHIOPIA KAYON MOUNTAIN$18.50
BIG RIVER$18.50
FESTIN'$18.50
COMMANDER'S PALACE COFFEE AND CHICORY$18.50
LA BELLE NOIR$18.50
LE GRAND COQ ROUGE$18.50
DECAFFEINATED COLOMBIA$18.50
GUATEMALA HUEHUETENAGO$18.50
PREMIUM NEW ORLEANS DARK ROAST$18.50
COLOMBIA HONEY APONTE$18.50
COLOMBIA PINK BOURBON$18.50
COLD BREW PODS$18.50